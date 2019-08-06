Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Talmadge Spratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Talmadge Spratt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Talmadge Spratt Obituary
March 10, 1927 - July 24, 2019 Talmadge Spratt, 92, born in Amory, Mississippi, passed away July 24, 2019. His was a triumphant, rich story of family life, business endeavor and academic achievement. He was an Army veteran, a teacher, businessman and casting director for CBS. He was a resident of Los Angeles for 75 years. Services will be held on August 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at Forest Lawn, Glendale–Little Church of the Flowers. He is survived by his wife Linda and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Talmadge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.