March 10, 1927 - July 24, 2019 Talmadge Spratt, 92, born in Amory, Mississippi, passed away July 24, 2019. His was a triumphant, rich story of family life, business endeavor and academic achievement. He was an Army veteran, a teacher, businessman and casting director for CBS. He was a resident of Los Angeles for 75 years. Services will be held on August 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at Forest Lawn, Glendale–Little Church of the Flowers. He is survived by his wife Linda and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019