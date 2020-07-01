August 12, 1987 - June 18, 2020 As beloved in death as he was in life, Taylor was a wonderful son, husband, brother and friend. His love of life, his wife, his dogs, and his sobriety was an inspiration to all who knew him. And he loved to cut hair at Baxter Finley. Taylor was born in NYC and moved to Santa Monica in 1990. His love for singing took every form imaginable: from school choruses and musicals to hard core punk-he could sing it all and he was self-taught on drums, guitar, piano, and banjo. He met the love of his life, Zoe in 2014 and they married in 2015. They resided in Echo Park with their beloved dachshunds and Taylor's tee-shirt collection. Sadly, after a long hospital stay, Taylor's struggles with heroin finally got the best of him. He is pre-deceased by his mother, Andrea and is survived by his wife, Zoe Wescott, his father, Peter, and his brother Ben. A memorial service is planned for the future. Donations in his name may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation (breast cancer research) or Phoenix House.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store