February 8, 1955 - August 11, 2019 Ted (Tadeusz Czeslaw) Chester Polmanski, 64, of Agoura Hills, California, passed away on August 11, 2019. Born on February 8, 1955, to Anna & Tadeusz, Ted C. Polmanski grew up in Chicago, graduated from the Gordon Tech High School and studied at Columbia College in Chicago, IL. Although he moved away to pursue his career, Ted always kept Midwest roots with him. Polmanski began his NBC Staff career at 22, working for NBC Sports, travelling to games and assuming various jobs in production, where he honed his talent and passion for TV Lighting. He transitioned to working on Variety shows, Specials, Sit-Coms and ultimately Day Time Soap Operas, which became his forte, including Santa Barbara (1984-1993) where he won two Emmy's for Lighting Direction. For the remainder of his career, he worked on Days of Our Lives, receiving additional Emmy nods for a total of 27 nominations.Whether you knew him as Ted, Teddy, Shecky, or Dad – he loved and was loved by many. Ted was a proud husband, father, cousin, brother-in-law, uncle, mentor and friend. He was quite the baseball devotee with allegiances to his LA Dodgers and his home team, Chicago Cubs. He was a brilliant photographer, never without at least one camera, and longtime, respected lighting director. His photos are still up on instagram.com/tpolmanski/ and will remain there to be shared. Survivors include his wife & partner of almost 33 years, Sue; and his daughter, Hayley (Matt). Ted is also lovingly remembered by his cousin, Casey (Marianne), sisters-in-law Phyl & Marcy, brother-in-law Larry, nephews, niece, cousins, great-nephew as well as an extraordinary circle of friends and colleagues.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, 2019