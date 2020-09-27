Ted Margulis

January 3, 1931 - September 20, 2020 Ted was a man who had a number of visions and who fulfilled many of those visions with reality. Owner of various businesses including Adele's. Married to Shirley Smolkin for 59 years until her death in 2015. He passed away suddenly and peacefully. Ted had four children, Randi Margulis Grinbaum (Joe), Craig (Beth), Corey & Michael Sokol (Stacy); grandchildren Josh (Kayleen), Amy (Chris), Alyssa (Aaron), Brianna, Jeffrey, Justin, Emma & Stella; and six great-grandchildren. Survived by his brother Frank Margulis (Fran) & his sister Gerri Herman.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store