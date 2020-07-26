Private burial services for the late Mr. Ted Sakio Hashimoto 98-year-old, San Gabriel born, resident of Monterey Park, who passed away on June 22, were held on July 22 at Inglewood Park Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Gary Oba of West Los Angeles United Methodist Church. Predeceased by wife, Dorothy S. Hashimoto and ex-wife, Harriet Benson-Hashimoto.He is survived by son, Kenneth M. Hashimoto; daughter, Teresa M. (Ken) Hashimoto-Nakatani; grandsons, Mark K., Theodore S., and Cody M. Hashimoto; sister, Dorothy H. (John) Akiyama; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. www.fukuimortuary.com
