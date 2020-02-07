|
|
December 10, 1946 - January 26, 2020 The loss of Ted Tomasovich is felt deeply by his family and friends. Ted passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 73 in Washougal, Washington. He grew up in Weirton, West Virginia. Ted attended Weir High School and was a star athlete. He then attended Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia, on an athletic scholarship and lettered in basketball and baseball. He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame for baseball in 1986. After graduating in 1969 Ted was signed by the Cincinnati Reds to a minor league contract for two years. After being released, he taught at Miami High until he found his true career working at Cabot, Cabot and Forbes and then later with PYJ Corporation in California real estate. He and Beth raised their family in San Marino, California, for 30 years. More recently they moved to Washougal, Washington, and enjoyed the beauty of living by the river. He enjoyed long walks, wine, his family and friends. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Beth Gary Tomasovich, and by his daughter, Jessie, and son, Trent, both of Los Angeles. He is also survived by his brother, Michael (Nancy) Tomasovich of Atlanta, Georgia, and sisters Sandra (Kim) Carey of Morgantown, West Virginia, Marcia (Bob) Newbrough, and Mishal (Mike) Hawthorne of Weirton, West Virginia. He is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to the Alexander-Tharpe Fund at the Georgia Tech Athletic Association in memory of Ted Tomasovich. Checks may be sent to A-T Fund, 150 Bobby Dodd Way, NW, Atlanta, GA 30332-0455 or gifts made online at www.atfund.org. A Celebration of life will be held on March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Westlake Golf Course, 4812 Lakeview Canyon Road, Westlake Village, California 91361.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020