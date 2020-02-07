|
October 24, 1928 - February 2, 2020 Tejwant Kaur Uppal, fondly known as Tej or Tejee to her friends and "Bhuaji Tej"to her family, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020. She was born in to an eminent Hundal family. Sardar Arjan Singh Hundal, her father, was an Honorary Magistrate and her mother Inder Kaur belonged to a well known Sandhu family. She was graced as the 4th child into a large family of 8 siblings including, in order: Inder Shivdyal Singh, Mohinder Singh, Prabhdyal Singh, Sarbdyal Singh, Khushwant Kaur Samra (Nick), Gurdyal Singh (Kaka) and Sukhbanas Kaur Bhinder. Bhuaji Tej attended Saint Mary's Convent and the prestigious Queen's Mary College in Lahore. She immigrated to London after her marriage and gave birth to a son named Lovedeep (Lovey). In 1967, the family moved to the US (Los Angeles, California). Unfortunately, she lost her only child due an accident at a tender age of 12. Although she was heartbroken but being a strong and courageous woman, she bore the loss with a heavy heart and started rebuilding her life. Her adventurous and enterprising spirit led her to open an Indian restaurant "Maharani." Unfortunately the restaurant got destroyed in a fire. She lived in her condo in La Puente for a few years before moving to Canoga Park in San Fernando Valley where she lived till the end. As a gracious host her door was always open to all. She never complained no matter what the adversities of life threw her way; she took everything in stride. Her zest for life and fun-loving spirit never diminished even in her golden years. She continued helping others selflessly, singing, dancing, living life to the fullest. She was an inspiration to all of us and we will miss her deeply. Bhuaji Tej is survived by her two younger siblings, Sarbdyal Singh and Gurdyal Singh, along with their spouses Kupdeep Kaur and Daljit Kour, a number of nieces, nephews, their spouses, children and grandchildren spread across USA, Canada, India, England, and New Zealand. Memorial Service: Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11.00 AM to 12:30 PM Bastian Perrott, Oswald Mortuary 18728 Parthenia St. Northridge CA 91324 818-886-8600 Celebration of Life: Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1PM to 4.30 PM Delhi Palace Restaurant 22323 Sherman Way Canoga Park, CA 91303 818-992-0913
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 7, 2020