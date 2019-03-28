Resources More Obituaries for Teopista Pacana Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Teopista Romo "Eva" Pacana

1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers "Mommy Lola" slipped away peacefully on January 31, 2019, at Country Villa Rehabilitation Center in Los Angeles, with family by her side. She was born in Cebu, Philippines and came to the United States in 1978 seeking greener pastures. She was a movie actress known as Eva de Villa. She is a woman of great love, generosity, courage and strength who was beautiful, soft and now peaceful and free as a dove.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Herminigildo Pacana, daughters Evangeline Eng, Susanna Renaud Jimenea and Maria Rita Pacana, great granddaughter Angelina Hernandez.

Eva will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Lydia Pacaide Juezan, Mary Ann Pacana Abesia, Maria Teresa Pacana Johnson and Irene Pacana Hicks, son Nicolas Pacana, 19 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, her sister Dolores Sesbreno, as well as many friends and other loved ones.

She always brought joy in many special family occasion through her passionate singing, and oh what a wonderful voice, we will never forget.

Now, Mommy Lola is home, resting peacefully in the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

"We miss you and will always love you."

Funeral service was held Monday, February 11, 2019 at Church of the Recessional, Forest Lawn, Glendale. Interment was in Brotherly Love Cemetery, Forest Lawn.

The pallbearers were her grandsons Allen Juezan, Clark Juezan, Dexter Juezan, Steveren Pacana, Garnet Renaud and Kevin Johnson. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 28, 2019