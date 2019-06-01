December 7, 1946 - May 26, 2019 Terrence Burke passed away on May 26th at his home in Los Angeles, CA, with all of his children by his side. Professionally, Terry was known for his furniture store, Burke's Country Pine, where all 9 of his children worked at one point or another, his beloved bulldogs roamed free and he would be the first to tell you that if you didn't like his smoking, you could leave. He would sit and gab with anyone who entered and was, to the end, a salesman. Despite his professional successes, the achievement he was most proud of was his family. Terry was a loving husband, father to 9 and Pops to 7. He made sure his family always knew how much they were loved, despite constantly saying, "I should've raised goats!" He was irreplaceable; he showed up before you ever had to ask, could crack a smile on any face and was never short of stories to tell. He loved golfing with his buddies, a stiff greyhound, and a little Tina Turner. He has left a tremendous hole in the lives of anyone that was lucky enough to know him. Pops, you will be forever missed and never forgotten. Service/burial will be held June 8th; for information email [email protected] Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019