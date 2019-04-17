Resources More Obituaries for Terri Mullen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Terri A. Mullen

Obituary Condolences Flowers April 1, 1943 - January 15, 2019 Terri Ann Mullen, age 75, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2019, in Yorba Linda, California. She brightened the world with her enthusiasm and winning smile. Often described by friends as a genuinely happy person, Terri seemed unaware of her radiance, even in the company of strangers; she was surprised when a stranger recently came up to her and told her what a beautiful smile she had. Her beauty radiated from the inside out and people were naturally drawn to her. Anyone who knew Terri knew of her incredible warmth and charm. She embraced everyone she met and saw the best in everyone. Terri always felt the need to give, often sacrificing herself: she would take in abandoned animals even though she was terribly allergic. Terri will always be remembered by her family for the love she lavished on them, her generosity, her incredible intellect, her wonderful sense of humor, and her adventurous spirit. Her adventurous spirit compelled her to whitewater river raft, sky dive, and travel. Terri made the most of every day and relished each holiday, making each one more extraordinarily special than the last. With her exquisite taste, everything she made and created was beyond compare: she remade strollers with red velvet and marabou and award-winning costumes for her beloved grandchildren. Terri felt she was blessed – that she had much for which to be happy. She always felt so fortunate to love and be loved by Tom, the man she married while both were attending the University of Missouri. Tom, a quiet man, showed his love through his actions. Her and Tom's love was an enduring love, an unwavering almost unattainable love. Their children, twins David and Mark, and daughter, Debi, remember family life as being exceptionally harmonious, with both parents working very hard to give to their children the opportunities and experiences they did not have growing up. Family vacations included memorable trips to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Hawaii. Much joy was derived from the achievements of her children and from the students she taught. Seeing her sons and daughter receive many awards from swimming and other activities was thrilling to Terri. She also quietly rejoiced at the personal qualities with which all three of her children were imbued: honesty, generosity, a sense of fairness, and a propensity for loving. These were qualities Terri exuded and instilled in her children. Seeing the excitement on the faces of students as they exceeded their highest expectations also brought much happiness to Dr. Mullen. Numerous students who had never learned to read, learned to read as high school juniors and seniors thanks to Dr. Mullen's skills and dedication. Dr. Mullen brought happiness to severely disabled students also by visiting students in their classes daily, writing grants for playground equipment that could be used by those in wheelchairs, and by baking a personalized birthday cake for every student in the school when she was principal of the Exceptional Needs Facility. When she taught kindergarten, she rewrote Cinderella and Rapunzel in verse, and she and parent volunteers made costumes for every child in the class. She combined two passions, typing and English, to create English at the Typewriter while teaching middle school. Dr. Mullen set up student/family ice skating and roller skating events, sharing with her students her love of skating, which she did for decades. Although Dr. Mullen remained very modest about her achievements throughout her life, she was very appreciative of all of those who worked with her to make the educational programs and events so successful. Dr. Mullen valued education, being the valedictorian of Cleveland High School in St. Louis, Missouri, and of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She continued her education throughout her life and earned a bachelor's degree, two master's degrees, and a doctoral degree. She earned five teaching credentials and taught at kindergarten through the university level. Dr. Mullen's received numerous awards throughout her career, including two Disney Community Service Awards, the Rotary Club of Irvine's Outstanding Educator of the Year, and Soroptimist International's Outstanding Service Award. She is listed in Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in America, Who's Who Among America's Women, Who's Who in California, Who's Who Among America's Teachers, and Strathmore's Who's Who. Terri became a nana in December 2004 to twin grandchildren, Matthew and Kimberly. Terri delighted in her grandchildren tremendously, talking and playing with them in addition to watching them in their extracurricular activities. She lavished them with attention and love, spending time with them daily and instilling in them her wonderful qualities along with her love of learning and adventure. Never were two grandchildren more loved and adored by their nana. An overview of Terri's life suggests that it was an idyllic one which provided continual happiness. It would be more accurate to say that Terri was an exceptionally happy person once she overcame the adversities she faced as a child. Terri believed that individuals hurt themselves if they allow bad situations to prevent them from succeeding, and she instilled this belief in many of her students. Her one wish was that she could let her childhood friends and their families, as well as retired neighbors, know how much their including her in their daily activities, and showing an interest in her, influenced her life. Terri's indomitable spirit will live on in our hearts and memories. Terri was truly loved and her loss will be felt forever. She is survived by her husband Tom, sons David and Mark, daughter Debi, son-in-law Sean, and grandchildren, Matthew and Kimberly.