September 5, 1936 - May 17, 2020 Terry Hunter, 83, of Sherman Oaks CA. passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer's. Terry leaves behind the love of his life, Mary Nolan, two sons, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many loving cousins.Terry was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa to William & Mildred Hunter. The family moved to California in 1938 and settled in the San Fernando Valley. As a young man, Terry served his country in the United States Marine Corps obtaining the rank of Sergeant (Semper Fi). In 1962, he became a Los Angeles Police Officer and raised two sons, both of whom became LAPD officers. He retired after 29 years of service and enjoyed his remaining years with Mary; traveling, golfing, reading, socializing and spending time with both of their families.A celebration of life in his honor will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Parkinson's Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.