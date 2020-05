September 5, 1936 - May 17, 2020 Terry Hunter, 83, of Sherman Oaks CA. passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer's. Terry leaves behind the love of his life, Mary Nolan, two sons, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many loving cousins.Terry was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa to William & Mildred Hunter. The family moved to California in 1938 and settled in the San Fernando Valley. As a young man, Terry served his country in the United States Marine Corps obtaining the rank of Sergeant (Semper Fi). In 1962, he became a Los Angeles Police Officer and raised two sons, both of whom became LAPD officers. He retired after 29 years of service and enjoyed his remaining years with Mary; traveling, golfing, reading, socializing and spending time with both of their families.A celebration of life in his honor will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Parkinson's Foundation.