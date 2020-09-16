1/1
Terry K. Takeda
Terry K. Takeda, of Anaheim, California, was to have celebrated his 25th Wedding Anniversary on September 24, with his wife Patti Hirahara, but he unfortunately passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 78.Terry was a graduate of California State University, Los Angeles with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics. He had a 34 year career with the City of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power where he was an Energy Analyst and retired in 2009.A Celebration of Life will be held in March of 2022.Donations may be made in his memory to the Terry K. Takeda Legacy Fund c/o Washington State University Foundation, P.O. Box 641927, Pullman, WA 99164-1927 or online at https://preview.tinyurl.com/yxsj9286

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 24, 2020.
