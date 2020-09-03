December 26, 1939 - August 26, 2020 Terry Noel Taylor was born December 26, 1939 in North Hollywood, CA and passed away on August 26, 2020 at home. He was the adopted son of Albert and Lillian and brother to Pat, and sisters Pamela and Kathleen. In his youth he was an altar boy at St Charles Catholic Church, he had dreams of becoming a priest and gave confession for his siblings from a small closet at home. Throughout his life he LOVED baseball and fishing! In his early years he worked at Wimpy's Restaurant at Lankershim and Magnolia in North Hollywood as a cook, and by 19 owned the restaurant outright. Later, working at Kay's Jewelers he went from Sales to Store Manager to Collection Specialist. It was there that he discovered his ability to build rapport with people. He was in the collections industry for over 50 years and developed a style as an arbitrator that proved very successful. That success had him living in Palos Verdes Estates where he met the love of his life, Marilyn. They married and settled in Coto de Casa, CA and finally in Santa Clarita, CA. Terry & Marilyn traveled throughout the world, beginning with their honeymoon in Paris. His favorite places were Croatia and Israel, but also saw Russia, Finland, Spain, Monaco, Italy, Amsterdam, Holland, Turkey, England and Greece to name a few. They spent time in West Africa sponsoring an orphanage and the construction of a hospital in Ghana supporting Brother Ishmael Tetteh's vision. Terry had a consciousness of giving. During the Watts Riots he swept the streets to help clean up until law enforcement forced him to leave. Following Hurricane Katrina, he gathered financial support and flew alone with pallets of tarps and gas cans to Jackson, MS. He rented a van, shopped Wal Mart and headed to the site. He ministered to Community Centers and Churches and delivered his van full of food and necessities, all the while he slept on the floor of a real estate office. He cared about people and had a heart of gold. Terry is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marilyn, his son David Taylor and daughter-in-law Kat. His step sons Doug Prentiss (Ejaye) and Craig Prentiss (Debbie). His sister Pamela Ferdman, her husband Alan and their sons: Ernie and Scott and their families. His sister-in-law Phyllis and her Daughter Katie and husband Dave and their children. His grandchildren ranging from 26 to 5 are: Russell, Noah, Kale'a, Kaylin, Brooke, Tanner, Macy and Jack and a great-grandchild, Ezra age 8 months.In 2018, he fulfilled that lifelong spiritual dream, becoming a licensed minister at Global Truth Center in Westlake, CA. Reverend Terry Taylor helped many people. His generous loving spirit will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.



