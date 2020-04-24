|
April 26, 1929 - April 14, 2020 Maui, Hawaii born Teruko "Teru" Dorothy Awakuni, lived life with true aloha spirit, always generous to everyone she met. She gifted family and friends with knitted and crocheted, handmade crafts and her delicious food. The home she made with her late husband, Mas, was a favorite New Years' Day stop for many friends and relatives.When her children were young she was active in the PTA. She also delivered books to shut-ins for the Friends of the Gardena Library. She worked on political campaigns to support the Asian American community. When her children grew up she devoted her time and energy to the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute. She was a 41 year member of the Tomo No Kai. In 1995 she received the GVJCI Achievement Award. Proud of their Okinawan Heritage, she and Mas were long-time members of the Okinawa Association of America. In recognition of her 90th birthday, she received a certificate from the Okinawa Prefectural Government.Teru was a loving wife, sister, aunty, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her husband, Masao, and daughter, Sharon. She is survived by sons Steven (Sharon) Awakuni, Ken Awakuni, daughter Donna Awakuni, grandchildren Sydney (Kevin) Calderwood and Nicholas Masayoshi Awakuni, several siblings and many nieces and nephews.The family requests no flowers or koden. If folks feel compelled to make a gift, the family would suggest a donation to the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute or the Okinawa Association of America, Inc. or simply remember Teru, spread the Aloha, and be kind to others.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
