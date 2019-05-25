Home

Teruko "Terri" Furuyama

Teruko "Terri" Furuyama Obituary
March 20, 1925 - May 20, 2019 Teruko "Terri" Furuyama passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on May 20 in her home in North Hills, CA. Terri was predeceased in 2006 by Tomio "Tom," her loving husband after 58 years of marriage. Terri was a lifelong resident of Los Angeles County, except during WWII when Terri and her family were interned at Manzanar. Tom and Terri met at Manzanar, and later married and raised six children in the San Fernando Valley. Terri worked tirelessly alongside her husband in their flower growing business for 40 years. Daily, Terri arose early to clean the house, prepare breakfast, and pack school lunches before working long days in the flower packing shed. After retiring in 1982, Tom and Terri were blessed with the opportunity to spend more time with family and at the San Fernando Valley Holiness Church. Terri is survived and remembered fondly by her children, Alice Kuroda (David), Dennis (Terry), Steve (Diana), Ron (Nancy Kawahara), Gary, and Randy; grandchildren, Mark Kuroda, John Kuroda (Vida Nazemian Kuroda), Jennifer Urias (Bradley), Sharyn Alston (Will), Jeffrey Furuyama (Katie), Daryl Furuyama, Dana Furuyama (Gabriel Cardenas), Will Furuyama, and Annie Furuyama; and great-grandchildren, Tomio and Kaveh Nazemian Kuroda, Nolan and Caleb Alston, and Walter Urias. We remember our mom and grandmother for her love and dedication to our family, unmatched talent in the kitchen, and her lavish spreads for Oshogatsu. She was a woman of great faith, praying daily for each family member, and a prolific letter writer, sending letters of encouragement and promises of prayer in her excellent penmanship. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 10:30 a.m. at the Crossway Church of the San Fernando Valley, 9610 Haddon Ave, Pacoima, CA 91331. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 25 to May 26, 2019
