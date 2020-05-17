Teruko Terrie Inouye
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teruko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teruko "Terrie" Hazama Inouye, age 93 of Gardena passed away on May 12, 2020. Survivors include her beloved husband Ben, daughters Sharon (Vince) Louie, Stephanie (Daniel) Kraft; granddaughter, Sabrina Kraft; and sister, Misao Okino. She was preceded in death by her son, Stan; parents, brother Eddie Hazama; and sisters Harriet Kawaguchi and Frances Enomoto. There will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the UCLA Children's Heart Center in memory of Stan. #gododgers

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved