Teruko "Terrie" Hazama Inouye, age 93 of Gardena passed away on May 12, 2020. Survivors include her beloved husband Ben, daughters Sharon (Vince) Louie, Stephanie (Daniel) Kraft; granddaughter, Sabrina Kraft; and sister, Misao Okino. She was preceded in death by her son, Stan; parents, brother Eddie Hazama; and sisters Harriet Kawaguchi and Frances Enomoto. There will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the UCLA Children's Heart Center in memory of Stan. #gododgers



