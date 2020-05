Or Copy this URL to Share

Teruko "Terrie" Hazama Inouye, age 93 of Gardena passed away on May 12, 2020. Survivors include her beloved husband Ben, daughters Sharon (Vince) Louie, Stephanie (Daniel) Kraft; granddaughter, Sabrina Kraft; and sister, Misao Okino. She was preceded in death by her son, Stan; parents, brother Eddie Hazama; and sisters Harriet Kawaguchi and Frances Enomoto. There will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the UCLA Children's Heart Center in memory of Stan. #gododgers



