Terumi Ted Mayemura Obituary
Funeral services for the late Terumi Ted Mayemura, 77-year-old, Fresno, California-born, resident of Gardena, who passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Nurse Center on March 27, 2020, will be held on at a later date at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 166th St, Gardena, CA 90247.He was preceded in death by his lifelong companion, Faye Nakamura, parents, Saiji Mayemura and Kumi Kawabata of Kagoshima, Japan, and 4 brothers, Shinobu Maemura, Nobuo, John, and George Mayemura.He is survived by his beloved brother, Susumu (Ana) Mayemura; sister, Mary (Richard) Eubank of Utah; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.The family will announce again once the date and time have been decided. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 14, 2020
