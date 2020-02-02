|
June 12, 1931 - December 26, 2019 Teruo Yamane, 88-year-old, Long Beach-born, resident of Monterey Park peacefully passed away on December 26th. Ted is survived by wife, Michiko Yamane; son, Harvey (Amy) Yamane; daughter, Grace (Norman) Jung; grandchildren, Kristin and Lauren Yamane, Erin and Allison Jung; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral service was held on January 15th at the FUKUI 'Chapel in the Garden", Rimban William Briones officiated. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 2, 2020