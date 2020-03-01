|
|
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Teruyo Ikari, 89-year-old, Wakayama-ken born, resident of Gardena, who passed away on February 15 will be held on Saturday, March 7, 11:30am at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St Gardena, California. Predeceased by her sisters, Michiyo Harashita, Yukiko Kumamoto, and Makiyo Nakamura of Japan.She is survived by son, Edmund Yoshihiro Ikari; daughter, Amy Ami Ikari; sisters, Mr.&Mrs. Ogawa and Kazuko (Yukio) Kuwayama of Japan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 1, 2020