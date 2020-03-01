Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Teruyo Ikari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teruyo Ikari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teruyo Ikari Obituary
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Teruyo Ikari, 89-year-old, Wakayama-ken born, resident of Gardena, who passed away on February 15 will be held on Saturday, March 7, 11:30am at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St Gardena, California. Predeceased by her sisters, Michiyo Harashita, Yukiko Kumamoto, and Makiyo Nakamura of Japan.She is survived by son, Edmund Yoshihiro Ikari; daughter, Amy Ami Ikari; sisters, Mr.&Mrs. Ogawa and Kazuko (Yukio) Kuwayama of Japan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teruyo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -