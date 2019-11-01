|
Tessie (Tessler) Edlen, of Long Beach, CA, died October 14, 2019, just a few months shy of her 100th birthday. Born January 21, 1920 in St. Louis, she spent her early years in Missouri before her family relocated to Boyle Heights. She met Lou Edlen at a party hosted by mutual friends, and they were married October 19, 1941. Tessie and Lou settled in Alhambra, where they were involved in the community – volunteering in their synagogue and with youth organizations. Their home was open to family and friends, and they were often the gathering spot for their children's friends well into adulthood. Tessie was a consummate hostess, the family historian and storyteller, an avid traveler and travel photographer, and a stickler for proper grammar. Even in her later years, she was connected to friends and family online, and still loved to host gatherings for all occasions. She is survived by her sister, Bernice North, children Michael (Wendy), Jerni, and Jaelline Jaffe, 2 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 3, 11:30 am, at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity in her honor.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 1, 2019