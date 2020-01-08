|
Tetsuo Ichiyama, 88-years-old, Hawaii born, resident of Gardena passed away on January 2, 2020.He is predeceased by his farther, Juichi and mother, Shizumi Ichiyama. He is beloved husband of Lily S. Ichiyama; father of Robin J (Tina) and Dean H (Lynne) Ichiyama; grandfather of Kevin J and Robert T. Ichiyama; brother of Ralph (Sandra) and George (Jan Arakaki) Ichiyama; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 11:30 AM at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W 166th St., Gardena, CA 90247.Family requests Aloha casual attire. www.fukuimortuary.com 213 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 8, 2020