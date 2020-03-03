|
September 11, 1927 - January 29, 2020 Tetsuro Suzuki (Tets) passed away at the age of 92 in Cameron Park, CA, after living in Rosemead for 55 years. He worked for Greyhound for over 30 years and enjoyed growing orchids and bonsai plants and ballroom dancing. He was a member of the San Gabriel Senior's Club. Tets is survived by his wife of 66 years, Hiroko, daughters Lynne (Tom) and Sandy (Jim), son Keith (Sharon), granddaughters Lauren (Manuel), Kayla (Josh), Jessica, and Kaitlyn, 3 great-grandchildren, sisters Chic, Ruth, Inez and Florence, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be on Saturday, March 14 at 11:30 am at Sage Granada Park Methodist Church, 1850 W. Hellman Avenue, Alhambra, California, with Burial Services to follow at Rose Hills Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020