December 7, 2019 Thaddeus Libby Up de Graff Jr. passed away on December 7, 2019 at 89 years old.Thaddeus served during the Korean War in the US Coast Guard , and then worked as an aerospace industrial engineer at Hughes Aircraft Company for 25 years. He was married to his devoted wife Elizabeth for 60 years. His hobbies included tennis, gardening, sailing, bowling, and crossword puzzles. He will be remembered for his sharp mind and quick wit.Thaddeus is survived by his loving wife, daughters Lisa and Teresa, brother James, and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Robert, Bennett, Britt and Kristiane.There will be a private family burial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Lung Society which is dedicated to eradicating all lung disease.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 14, 2019