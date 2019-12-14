Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thaddeus Graff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thaddeus Libby Up de Graff Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thaddeus Libby Up de Graff Jr. Obituary
December 7, 2019 Thaddeus Libby Up de Graff Jr. passed away on December 7, 2019 at 89 years old.Thaddeus served during the Korean War in the US Coast Guard , and then worked as an aerospace industrial engineer at Hughes Aircraft Company for 25 years. He was married to his devoted wife Elizabeth for 60 years. His hobbies included tennis, gardening, sailing, bowling, and crossword puzzles. He will be remembered for his sharp mind and quick wit.Thaddeus is survived by his loving wife, daughters Lisa and Teresa, brother James, and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Robert, Bennett, Britt and Kristiane.There will be a private family burial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Lung Society which is dedicated to eradicating all lung disease.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thaddeus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -