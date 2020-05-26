February 13, 1940 - May 14, 2020 Beloved by many, far and wide, Thea passed away on May 14 after a short battle with leukemia. Born and raised in New Jersey, Thea was a government major graduate of Smith College and later the USC School of Public Administration with an emphasis on local government. She married her high school sweetheart, Bart (she, a high school cheerleader; he a 3-sport high school athlete who later played for the Penn State championship baseball team), and together they raised two daughters, Karen (Watson) and Amy (Burkhart). Moving to Tarzana, California in 1973, Thea and her family subsequently spent 18 years living in Malibu, and later, Newport Beach and finally, after her husband passed in 2003 following a brave battle with cancer, she relocated to Santa Monica. Thea was an extraordinary inspiration to her friends and family, dedicating herself to public service and a variety of social causes. She was a member of the League of Women Voters for over 50 years and served on the Board of Directors for many of those-voter service was her passion and her calling. In addition, Thea worked tirelessly in support of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles and was an active member of the PPLA Guild. In her "spare" time, she played tennis, belonged to 2 book groups, played bridge and was the most amazing grandmother to her 3 beloved grandchildren, Charlie, Brooke and Quincy. Suffice it to say, she attended more than her fair share of their football, baseball, soccer, basketball and lacrosse games, as well as gymnastics and premiere cheerleading competitions. She was their NUMBER ONE FAN, always! Thea is survived by three wonderful sisters, and an extended family of devoted son-in-laws, brother-in laws, sister-in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom she treated like family, including a close cadre of friends from Smith with whom she has traveled the world for nearly 60 years. She lived her life with love, passion, commitment and integrity and her family and friends will seek to carry on her legacy. There will be a private celebration of her life later this summer. Any donations in her name should be made to: Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, LA Family Housing or League of Women Voters California.



