Or Copy this URL to Share
Thel Levine passed away on April 21 at the age of 87. Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Thel graduated from college with a degree in psychology and originally spent time as a second-grade teacher before transitioning into the social service field and working as a social worker in the New York Women's House of Detention in Manhattan. Always a self-reliant and independent woman, Thel moved to Los Angeles while still very young and exhibited her love for helping others by working as a rehabilitation counselor for the Job Corps and the Department of Mental Health in Los Angeles County. She eventually attended the University of Southern California where she completed a dual Master's degree in Social Work and Gerontology. As a practising gerontologist in the State of California, Thel devoted her career to working with people of all ages, though she found her true calling working with seniors, offering direct counseling to them and their families. Until her 75th year, Thel cared for the vulnerable in her midst, volunteering to counsel people suffering from AIDS in addition to her private practice supporting the elderly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Thel's honour to the American Cancer Society, Burbank office or to the Alzheimer's Association, San Francisco.

Published in Los Angeles Times from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
