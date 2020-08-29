May 12, 1926 - August 23, 2020 Thelma J. Goldman was born in 1926, the third child of William and Ethel Moskowitz in Orrville, Ohio. She grew up picking strawberries for what would become the J.M. Smucker's Jam Company. She later worked for a horse harness company and became a full charge bookkeeper. Her nickname growing up was "Tobie."In the early 1950's, she moved to Los Angeles and met her future husband, Mortie Goldman, on a blind date. They were married for 58 very happy years until his death in 2010. They raised their two children, Randi and Ron in the San Fernando Valley. Family was everything to Thelma, whether it was Sunday dinners with her parents and sisters, holiday dinners with their extended family or vacations exploring California. Thelma was also very patient with the menagerie of animals that Mortie and her kids brought home: dogs, cats, snakes, lizards, newts, turtles, rats and even once a baby alligator!She loved cross stitch, reading a good mystery, playing cards and traveling to Hawaii. But above all she loved her family and delighted in all their accomplishments, cherishing graduations, dance recitals and Eagle Scout projects.She leaves behind her daughter, Randi Tunick, son-in-law, Steve Tunick, son, Ron Goldman, daughter-in-law, Sahar Jaffrey, grandchildren, William and Dori Tunick, Daniel and Lynne Tunick, Julie Goldman and Andy Goldman and great-grandchildren, Marshall, Gracie, Leah, Noah, and Evan Tunick. She is also survived by her younger sister, Pat Stark.In addition to her husband, Mortie, she was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Eva Csiszar Goldman.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to the LA Zoo at https://lazoo.wedid.it/
or the Oakland Zoo at ccorona@oaklandzoo.org