Thelma Kennedy

1929 - March 12, 2020 Thelma C. Kennedy (nee Bergon) passed away in Long Beach, CA on March 12, 2020 at 90 years of age. She was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Long Beach to Clifford and Clara Bergon. In '47, she graduated from St. Anthony's High School, Long Beach and in '51 graduated from Immaculate Heart College, Hollywood. She earned her Master's from LaVerne College in 1983. She taught 4th grade for 35 years in the Long Beach Unified School District, retiring in 1990. Her husband of 51 years, Vernon, passed away in 2004. She is survived by her children Michael Kennedy, Linda Eaton and Steve Kennedy; Grandchildren Joshua Eaton, Brian Eaton, Chris Eaton, Tom Kennedy, Paul Kennedy, and Jill Kennedy, and 4 Great Grandchildren. She was buried with limited ceremony at All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Long Beach. Notice will be given of a Remembrance gathering when it is safe to do so.



