More Obituaries for Thelma Beard
Thelma Lillian Beard

Thelma Lillian Beard

Thelma Lillian Beard Obituary
May 1, 1930 - January 31, 2019 Thelma Beard was classy, kind, generous, and elegant. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she moved to LA at age sixteen. Soon thereafter, she met the love of her life, Bernard (d. 2012). They married in 1949 and truly enjoyed a wonderful marriage. Thelma was always passionate about her immediate and extended family. Three children survive her: son Bruce and wife Susan, daughters Andrea and Lisa, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is forever in our hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019
