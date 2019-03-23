November 11, 1930 - March 9, 2019 Theodore A. Cohen, a prominent Los Angeles lawyer, passed away peacefully in his home on March 9, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. Mr. Cohen was known as a brilliant courtroom attorney, and the co-founder of "the Other Bar," a nonprofit support group that offers assistance to members of the legal profession who are dealing with alcoholism and drug abuse. Over the course of his long and prolific legal career, Mr. Cohen argued cases before the United States Supreme Court, the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, and more than a dozen cases before the California Supreme Court. But Mr. Cohen's true passion was providing support for those in the field of law who suffered from addiction. He was beloved as a teacher, mentor, and counselor to hundreds of lawyers, judges, and law students who struggled with substance abuse. Mr. Cohen was frequently featured as a speaker on the topic of addiction, and his advocacy and personal path to recovery from alcoholism were the subject of several newspaper articles and documentaries. Mr. Cohen was honored by various organizations for his service to the community, and for his ability to inspire people with his unflagging generosity of spirit. He will be greatly missed by everyone who met him and worked with him over his life of 88 years. Theodore A. Cohen was born on November 11, 1930, in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. He attended Roosevelt High School, and graduated from Southwestern Law School in 1958. He is survived by his sister, Marian Zeidler, of Santa Cruz, California. A public memorial service is being planned. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019