1930 - March 2020 Ted Carothers left us at age 90, having enjoyed a long and fulfilling life. He leaves behind a loving family: son Douglas, daughter Leslie, brothers John and Paul, sister Mary, and grandchild Cole. Ted served in the US Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War, and was an alum of UCLA and USC where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics, and a Master's degree in Education, respectively. A beloved Temple City High School Anthropology teacher for 30 years, Ted also taught at the college level, at Pasadena City College and others, and held a Life Diploma from the California State Board of Education. After his cherished wife of 40 years, Janette, passed, Ted moved to Vancouver, Washington, before finding love a second time with his late wife Linda. They lived in Palm Desert, CA, where Ted became a real estate agent, and they enjoyed many volunteer activities before eventually moving to Pasadena, CA. Ted was an avid RV traveller, reader, fiction writer, classic film buff, dog lover, tennis and baseball fan, and electric bike enthusiast. A cherished husband, father, grandfather, loyal friend to many, and man of faith, he had the sure knowledge that he would see everyone again and that an even better life awaits.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020