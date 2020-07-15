January 11, 1941 - July 8, 2020 Theodore Michael Bell(AKA Teddy, Fedya) passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He leaves behind a family who loved and admired him. Born in Shanghai, China, January 11, 1941, he moved to Tokyo, Japan with his family in 1950. He came to UC Berkeley in 1957 and continued there through 1964, when he completed law school at Boalt Hall. In 1963 he met and married Barbara, whom he would love and cherish for the next 56+ years. Los Angeles became their permanent home in late 1964. Ted opened his own law practice with Dennis Dubrow. Ron Scheinman later joined them and ultimately Scheinman and Bell went on to be a successful team for many years to come. In Los Angeles, Barbara and Ted built the community of family and dear friends that surrounds them to this day. Four beautiful children blessed their lives-perhaps his greatest accomplishment in life, that these children are the strong, loving, intelligent people they are. Tony (dec.), Andy, Bobby (Paige Hosler), and Leslie (Joshua Levy). Five grandchildren: Evan, Madden, and London Bell; Devin and Zoe Levy. Ted had one beloved sister, Ilona, who predeceased him. He had no brothers by blood, but many he called brother-they know who they are! The Circumstances of Ted's early life made him privy to major historical events that shaped the world and his understanding of it. When he became an American citizen in 1967, it was the moment he found "home", and forever loved this home passionately. He lived his life well, always with a moral compass from which he never waivered. He left his mark on so many, both with humor and keen intelligence. He will be missed always. If you'd like to make a donation in Ted's name, Ted and Barbara have had a rewarding connection with UCLA Operation Mend, assisting Veterans with major medical needs. www.uclahealth.org/operationmend