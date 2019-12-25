|
June 29, 1934 - December 6, 2019 Ted Sasaki, Jr., 85, of Montebello, passed away on December 6. He was born in Los Angeles to Ted and Hana Sasaki, Sr., and was the eldest of three boys. Ted's family was interned at Gila River Relocation Center in 1942 during World War II and later returned to Los Angeles in 1947. Ted served in the US Army (1955-57), was educated at Cal State LA, and married Lilly Inadomi on July 17, 1960. He was in the grocery business for over 60 years, owning a market in South LA. He was a faithful husband, supportive father and the #1 fan of his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Lilly (Inadomi), daughters Susan Tuggy (Stephen), Nancy Sasaki, and Kathy Sasaki (Billy Gifford), grandchildren Sarah Tuggy Robertson (Nolan) and Jeremy Tuggy, and brothers Ernest Sasaki (Aliene) and Gary (Brenda). Services will be held at Rose Hills Cemetery, Hillside Chapel, on December 30 at 11 am with Pastor James Miyabe officiating.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019