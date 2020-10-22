THEODORE "TED" THOMAS MILLER Ted Miller, of Wilmington, NC. died peacefully on Monday September 21, 2020. He was 84 years old. Ted was born on September 30, 1935 in Waterbury, Ct. He was raised by his loving grandparents, Thomas and Lucy Valente. When he came of age Ted joined the Marine Corps, completing his basic training at Camp Lejuene, NC. He was honorably discharged from the U.S Naval Submarine Base in New London, CT. Upon leaving the Marine Corps, Ted moved to Los Angeles, CA, where he pursued a career in the automotive industry, managing two different dealerships in the area. An exceptional athlete all his life. Ted enjoyed participating in the Culver City and the Manhattan Beach Softball Leagues. Another area in which he excelled was in his ability in solving crossword puzzles, which he did on a daily basis. Ted moved to Wilmington, some eleven years ago, where he continued his athletic prowess on the Empie Park tennis courts. He recently re-discovered his love of golf. He had much to share with others, writing several books and screen-plays. Ted was very independent, generous and a good friend to many including his softball teammates, tennis buddies and his neighbors, especially Bruce Johnston and Mark Jabaley. He was an animal lover at heart and loved to walk the neighborhood dogs. Ted was a beloved friend and neighbor on Pine St. and will surely be missed by all who knew him. Ted is survived by many cousins, and was especially close to his cousin Barbara Santasiero, of Waterbury CT, his god-daughter Marie Sampieri, of Prospect, Ct. and Julie Donahue, of Conway, SC. He is survived by his very special friends, Kathy and David Murchison. On line condolence are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
. Private memorial services will be held in CT.