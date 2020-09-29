Theresa A. (Micillo), 86 of Playa del Rey, California died peacefully at home on September 21, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her husbands Thomas Logan and Matthew Mancini. Theresa was born in Worcester and lived there most of her life before moving to California in 1978. In California Theresa owned and operated car dealerships with her husband and was the first female car dealer in the state.Theresa is survived by her son Timothy Mancini and his wife Ines of Marina del Rey, her close friend Sheldon Barasch and several nieces and nephews. Theresa enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and spent many hours on the phone with her loved ones in Massachusetts. She will be dearly missed.Funeral services will be held in Worcester, Massachusetts at a later date.



