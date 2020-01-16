|
|
August 26, 1930 - November 5, 2019 Theresa di Rocco, IHM (Sister Martin Augustine) died unexpectedly at age 89 on November 5 from complications of a fall in her Oceanside home. A third generation native of San Pedro, she was born to Frank and Theresa Di Rocco. Her brother, Frank, and sister, Anna, predeceased her. She entered the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1951, and taught IHM elementary and middle schools, including Mary Star of the Sea School in San Pedro, until she joined the Immaculate Heart College faculty in 1962. In 1970 she was appointed Dean of the School of Music. She earned her PhD in music from Indiana University, where she had a leading role as a member of the Indiana University Opera Theatre. A commanding presence on stage in performances and in the classroom, she inspired all whom she mentored, taught, or directed in a chorus, choir, or in solo performance. After Immaculate Heart College closed in 1980, Theresa served until 1987 as Academic Dean and Executive Vice President of Marymount College in Palos Verdes.Theresa Di Rocco, IHM will be remembered for her love of life, the arts, music, and nature (especially fly-fishing summers in Oregon with Ruth Marie Gibbons, IHM). Her warmth, humor, and hearty spirit blessed family, students, friends, and the IHM Community.The Memorial Mass to celebrate Theresa's life will be on Saturday, January 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Church, 570 W. 8th St., San Pedro 90731. If you plan to attend the reception, please RSVP to Annette Ciketic, IHM at [email protected] or call (310) 489-1362.Donations to honor the life of Theresa Di Rocco, IHM may be made to the Immaculate Heart Community, 5515 Franklin Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90028.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 16, 2020