|
|
Age 89, passed away December 30, 2019 at home in Indio, CA, with her children at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Braden, brother Robert Sinnig, and grandson Andrew. She is survived by daughters Susan Braden-Morrison and Norma Braden; son John Braden; sister Jeanette Milbourne, son-in-law Paul Morrison, daughter-in-law Cynthia Braden, grandchildren Sara, Paul, and Rebecca; numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family. Born July 22,1930, Tess was raised in Highland Park, CA, the oldest child of Mary and Otto Sinnig. A longtime Kaiser Permanente employee, Tess lived for many years in Panorama City, moving to Indio after Norm passed away. Tess loved to travel, gamble, drink Crown Royal, and watch Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She had a generous soul and is already deeply missed by many. Funeral and graveside services will be held Saturday, January 18, 1:00 pm at Forest Lawn Glendale.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020