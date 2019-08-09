Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:30 PM
Westwood Presbyterian Church
Wilshire Boulevard
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa VandeWint Wolf


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa VandeWint Wolf Obituary
April 20, 1920 - August 1, 2019 Born in the Netherlands, raised in Vancouver, spent the last 65 years in Brentwood, CA with her husband Dr. Charles Wolf Jr. (1924-2016) formerly of the Rand Corporation.During her time in Los Angeles she studied art at UCLA; becoming an artist and a master serigrapher, who exhibited widely in galleries in California and Europe. She was also President of the Westwood Art Association.She was an avid Member, Supporter and Deacon of the Westwood Presbyterian Church, and also a member of the choir, which gave her great joy.During her 69 years of marriage, she lived and traveled throughout the world, meeting heads of state, diplomats and the former Emperor of Japan. Theresa is greatly missed by her sister Alice VandeWint and her two sons: Charles Theodore (Frank Decolator) and Timothy VandeWint (Mary M) and her grandsons, Daniel Charles VandeWint (Dr. Sigi F) and Stephen Benjamin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.A memorial service will be held at Westwood Presbyterian Church on Wilshire Boulevard on Friday September 27, at 5:30 P.M.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.