April 20, 1920 - August 1, 2019 Born in the Netherlands, raised in Vancouver, spent the last 65 years in Brentwood, CA with her husband Dr. Charles Wolf Jr. (1924-2016) formerly of the Rand Corporation.During her time in Los Angeles she studied art at UCLA; becoming an artist and a master serigrapher, who exhibited widely in galleries in California and Europe. She was also President of the Westwood Art Association.She was an avid Member, Supporter and Deacon of the Westwood Presbyterian Church, and also a member of the choir, which gave her great joy.During her 69 years of marriage, she lived and traveled throughout the world, meeting heads of state, diplomats and the former Emperor of Japan. Theresa is greatly missed by her sister Alice VandeWint and her two sons: Charles Theodore (Frank Decolator) and Timothy VandeWint (Mary M) and her grandsons, Daniel Charles VandeWint (Dr. Sigi F) and Stephen Benjamin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.A memorial service will be held at Westwood Presbyterian Church on Wilshire Boulevard on Friday September 27, at 5:30 P.M.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 9, 2019