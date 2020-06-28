May 10, 1952 - June 15, 2020 Therese Ann Holz passed away Monday June 15th, surrounded by family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Steve, her three children and their spouses, Michael Holz, Anne (Andrew) Angelico, and Matthew (Sade) Holz, her siblings, Dr. Bill Wolfe, and Maureen (Don) Binder, and her grandchildren, Caroline and Henry Angelico. Therese was a lifelong Angeleno, and loved the city and all its people. A graduate of The Marlborough School, and then the University of Southern California, she worked in both law and banking before devoting herself to raising her kids, being a proud member of St. Brendan's parish, and spending 38 years married to Steve. She never missed a chance to put a smile on someone's face, or feed any dog that she met, and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Center for Homeless Women and Children, 1650 Rockwood St. Los Angeles,CA 90026, gschomeless.org to support its mission of housing vulnerable women and children. Due to the pandemic, the funeral service at St. Brendan's, to be held on July 9th at 11:00am, will be private. We hope to have a celebration of her life at a future date, when conditions are safe.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.