Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thia Osterberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thia Montroy Osterberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thia Montroy Osterberg Obituary
December 13, 1972 - February 21, 2019 To all, Thia held promise, joy, and generosity in abundance. Blessed with prodigious talents, intelligence, and wit, Thia exemplified resilience and tenacity. Thia cycled competitively for the University of Washington (Seattle) where she earned her BA (The Jackson School), eventually competing throughout the US. After moving to LA (1999), she wrote and produced with Hollywood leaders and shepherded the up and coming. She is loved by friends and family, each of whom she inspired with her will to live against tremendous odds. Remembrances can be directed to the Susan G. Komen For The Cure in Thia's name.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.