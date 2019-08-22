|
December 13, 1972 - February 21, 2019 To all, Thia held promise, joy, and generosity in abundance. Blessed with prodigious talents, intelligence, and wit, Thia exemplified resilience and tenacity. Thia cycled competitively for the University of Washington (Seattle) where she earned her BA (The Jackson School), eventually competing throughout the US. After moving to LA (1999), she wrote and produced with Hollywood leaders and shepherded the up and coming. She is loved by friends and family, each of whom she inspired with her will to live against tremendous odds. Remembrances can be directed to the Susan G. Komen For The Cure in Thia's name.
