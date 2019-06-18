|
|
September 26, 1959 - June 14, 2019 Passed away at St. John's hospital, Santa Monica, CA. He is survived by his beloved sons, Thomas and Matthew Routson and his siblings, Louise Holm, Jim Routson, Mark Routson, and Christopher Routson, and his nieces and nephews, Nicole and Andrew LaFlamme, Mark Holm, and James and Jon Routson. Tom was a hotel manager at prominent Los Angeles properties for 35 years. He was a lifelong surfer and his love of nature made him a strong advocate and volunteer for environmental preservation and conservation. He will be missed by many. A Rosary will be held on Friday, June 21, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Martin of Tours. The funeral will be Saturday, June 22, at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5835 W. Slauson Ave., Culver City, CA 90230. Donations in his name can be made to the Surfrider Foundation at www.surfrider.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 18, 2019