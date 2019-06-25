|
April 23, 1926 - June 11, 2019 MacConnell, Sister Thomas Bernard, C.S.J., passed away June 11, 2019. A sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since March 20, 1948, born April 23, 1926 in Oakland, California; she is survived by her nephew Ronald Ingwersen; nieces Janiene Poushay, Judy MacConnell, Debbie Ingwersen, Rebecca Medearis; and grandnephew Chris Poushay and children. She was predeceased by her parents Ida and Herbert W. MacConnell, her sister Yvonne F. Ingwersen, brother Charles D. MacConnell, and nephew Thomas MacConnell. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:30am with Funeral Liturgy at 10:30am. Graveside Services will be at 1:30pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City. Donations in memory of Sister Thomas Bernard MacConnell may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit Rice Mortuary's website, http://www.LAfuneral.com <http://www.LAfuneral.com> to send messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 25, 2019