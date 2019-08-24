|
July 3, 1948 - August 22, 2019 Tom Holliday passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family from complications from pneumonia on August 22, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Marci Merliss Holliday, daughter Devon Holliday Pothier (Jeremy), son Thomas "Trey" Holliday (Jenny), stepdaughter Jessica Merliss, four brothers and 5 grandchildren, Chase, Charlotte, Grace, Luke and Jack. Tom was born in 1948 at Camp Hood, Texas, home of First Cavalry. His father was a Colonel in the U.S. Army and he moved posts, living in Texas, Virginia, Arizona, Japan, and finally CA, finishing high school at the San Miguel School in San Diego. Tom attended Stanford University on a football scholarship. Quick on his feet, he played both football and baseball proudly. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa. He attended USC law school serving as executive editor of the Law Review. He was elected to the Order of the Coif. Following graduation, he joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, specializing as a criminal trial lawyer for 35 years until his retirement in 2009. He was Co-Chair of the firm's Business Crimes and Investigations Group, and was Co-Partner-In-Charge 1995-1999. Tom was honored to be a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, was a recipient of the Criminal Defense Lawyer of the Year award from the Century City Bar Assn, and was listed among the Best Criminal Defense Lawyers in American until his retirement. He was among Law Dragon's national survey of the 500 leading trial lawyers in the country. He was a co-author and contributing editor of numerous publications during his career. Tom was currently serving on the Board of Children's Law Center, the American Air Museum in Duxford, England and Chairman of the Board of the American Foundation for the Imperial War Museum in London. He was a member of the California Club, Chancery Club, Pacific Council on International Affairs, International Churchill Society, and the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills. Marci and Tom were best friends, gracious hosts, world travelers and spent treasured time with family and friends. Tom had a passion for learning and reading. Tom was recently accepted into a Masters Program in WWII studies. He loved mentoring and inspiring the young and touched countless lives. He had a huge heart and gave to many. He was humble, charming, thoughtful and a romantic. Tom was a weightlifter and spent many happy years at Gold's Gym competing for Joe. He was still bench lifting a few times a week. He loved Trader Vic's, Elvis, his blue suede shoes, Hawaiian shirts, Westerns and cowboys, the American flag, and anything connected with WWII and Churchill. His biggest joy was spending time with his family and friends and being "Gramps." We will see you in our dreams…. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Sunday, August 25. Please contact a family member for details. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Air Museum – Duxford c/o Lisa Baranello, 1455 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 400, Washington, D.C. 20004 or the L.A.P.D. Memorial Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019