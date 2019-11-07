Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions, Rice Center
5310 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA 90503
(310) 792-7599
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Reardon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Francis Reardon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Francis Reardon Obituary
December 11, 1941 - September 10, 2019 Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 10th, at the Lighthouse Mortuary (formerly the Rice Mortuary) at 5310 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, CA 90503. Viewing from 9am-1pm; Service 1-2pm; and Reception 2-4pm. At a later date, there will a 2nd funeral in Massachusetts along with a burial nearby his mother, Jane C. Reardon, in Massachusetts at St. Mary's Cemetery, 203 Southampton Road, Westfield, MA 01085.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions, Rice Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -