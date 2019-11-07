|
December 11, 1941 - September 10, 2019 Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 10th, at the Lighthouse Mortuary (formerly the Rice Mortuary) at 5310 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, CA 90503. Viewing from 9am-1pm; Service 1-2pm; and Reception 2-4pm. At a later date, there will a 2nd funeral in Massachusetts along with a burial nearby his mother, Jane C. Reardon, in Massachusetts at St. Mary's Cemetery, 203 Southampton Road, Westfield, MA 01085.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 7, 2019