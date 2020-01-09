Home

Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions, Rice Center
5310 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA 90503
(310) 792-7599
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions, Rice Center
5310 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA 90503
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Church
335 Elm Street
Westfield, MA
View Map
Thomas Francis Reardon Obituary
December 11, 1941 - September 10, 2019 Devoted son of Jane C. Reardon. Funeral services will be held this Saturday, January 11th, 2020. Calling hours (the viewing) will be from 9:00am-10:30am at Westfield Funeral and Cremation, 4 Princeton Street, Westfield, MA 01085. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held from 11:00am-12:00 noon at Holy Trinity Church, 335 Elm Street, Westfield, MA 01085, after which interment will be at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 203 Southampton Road, Westfield, MA 01085 in Section 9, Range 2, Lot 12, Grave 6, which is next to his mother, Jane C. Reardon, in grave #5, and which is in the Sadowski Lot. He is survived by his half brother Daniel Reardon, his two half sisters Patricia Krok and Kathleen Janki, and his cousins Dennis Placzek and Paul Placzek. Prior services were held Sunday, November 10th, at the Lighthouse Mortuary (formerly the Rice Mortuary) at 5310 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, CA 90503 (viewing 9-1; service 1-2; reception 2-4).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
