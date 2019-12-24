|
|
July 27, 1940 - December 21, 2019 Retired educator, Hawthorne Coug, and Cal Golden Bear, Tom Graves passed away in Missoula, MT, after a long battle with Alzheimer's that he faced with resolve and grace. The centerpiece of Tom's 35-year teaching career was the time he spent at Miraleste High in Rancho Palos Verdes. He taught and coached at MHS throughout its 22 year existence. Throughout his life, Tom personified the simple advice he gave to generations of players and family: "Poise." Tom is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Missoula, sons Steve (Dianna) of Claremont, Rusty of Maple Falls, WA, Toby (Natalie) of Seattle, and stepson Tim McDermott (Aimee Calfin) of Los Angeles, and 4 grandchildren. Celebrations of Life will be held in Missoula later this winter, and in the South Bay this spring. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the or your local animal shelter.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019