Thomas H. Martin was born September 23, 1933 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Vicente Martin and Josefina Sandoval. He married Josephine S. Martinez on April 11, 1954 in Las Vegas, Nevada before serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. In 1971, he welcomed his only child, Tommy, into the world. Tom worked as a barber in Glendale, California for over 50 years, owner of Martin's Barber Shop, and was proud to cut the hair of several generations of customers, whom he counted as friends. Tom was well-read, proud, and light-hearted, and was fiercely loving and loyal to his family. Tom passed away peacefully at home on September 18, 2020 with his son by his side. He is survived by his son, Thomas G. Martin, his wife, Miriam, and their daughters, Julia and Maya.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
