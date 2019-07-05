Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Moran Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Harry Moran

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email June 23, 2019 Thomas Harry Moran, 81, passed away on June 23, 2019, sixteen years after being diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and informed he had only two years to live. Tom eventually died of organ failure, unrelated to the cancer – a testament to his fighting spirit and the exceptional treatment he received from the City of Hope Medical Center.Tom was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Harry and Edna Moran. Harry died when Tom was a teenager, prompting Tom to join the Navy shortly after graduating high school. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy, Tom attended the University of Wisconsin –Madison, where he met his future wife Barbara and earned a B.S. and M.A. in Political Science, a Ph.D in Educational Administration, and membership in the Phi Kappa Phi honor society. Tom was the first member of his family to earn a college degree.The youthful energy and intellectual curiosity permeating college campuses captivated Tom, who became the Associate Executive Vice President of Health Affairs for the University of Southern California in 1979. In 1988, Tom was promoted to Vice President of Business Affairsfor USC, a position he held until his retirement in 2001, at which point he was awarded Emeritusstatus. During his tenure, Tom was particularly proud of the part he played in launching theUniversity Hospital of USC and transforming the University Park campus into an urban oasis ofgraceful buildings and green spaces. After retiring from the University, and lacking hobbies tooccupy his time sufficiently, Tom served as President and President Emeritus of the Central CityAssociation of Los Angeles, Board Member of the Exposition Park Intergenerational CommunityCenter, and Trustee of the Viewpoint School, where his grandchildren were students.A lover of home cooked Rouladen, spirited but respectful political debate, Formula 1 races in which the support crew and driver receive equal commendation, the culinary arts (preparation and consumption), on the job tales from experienced veterinarians, Bernstein at the Hollywood Bowl on a warm summer evening, reading, learning, pondering astronomy's many mysteries, and La Mamounia hotel in Marrakech – where Tom and Barbara honeymooned in 1969 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, with family, earlier this year.Tom is survived by his wife Barbara, son David, daughter Karen Faulhaber, son-in-lawScott Faulhaber, and grandchildren James and Sloane Faulhaber, all of whom will miss himterribly. He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael. In lieu of flowers, donations may besent to the University of Wisconsin Foundation, Attn: Barbara E. and Thomas H. MoranScholarship Fund, UW Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee WI 53278, or theCity of Hope Medical Center, Attn: Thomas H. Moran Cancer Research Fund 1500 E. DuarteRd., Duarte, CA 91010. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 5, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries