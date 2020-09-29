Thomas Johnsen

October 24, 1953 - September 1, 2020 Thomas G Johnsen, age 66, passed away September 1, 2020 due to sepsis and metastatic renal cell cancer. He was born October 24, 1953 in Illinois to Alice and Joseph Johnson. Born in the midwest and exposed to the values of hard work, integrity and honesty he always aspired to be true to those values. He was an active and outgoing child and teen. He had a sense of irony and developed a quick wit. Essentially putting himself through college financially he grew more independent. During these years he determined that a good measurement for a successful life was experiencing multiple and varied activities. This realization helped lead to skiing, rugby, backpacking the Colorado Rockies, river rafting, standup comedy, parachuting, flying, ER volunteer, paragliding, eclipse viewing and other adventures. He liked a good party and being a bit crazy. Beer, margaritas and kamikazes were often on the college menu. In college he obtained both a Bachelor and Master of Science. Professionally he was a land-use planner, investment banker, and municipal advisor, representing issuers on municipal bond financings. He was happy about the jury summons that enabled him to meet his wife, Claudia. They shared parenthood through their daughter Kiera. Together they were the highlight of his life. Travel, particularly as a family, was a favorite activity. Particularly favorite vacations spots for him were Ireland and Norway. In Norway he learned his ancestral name of Johannesen. During his life, he learned that love is the only thing that really matters, good friendships are priceless, handball is the best sport ever, and Golden Retrievers are tremendous four legged companions. He is sorry he was never selected as a Jeopardy contestant and sad that someday polar bears and tigers will only be found in zoos. He loved the silence of isolated locations, Saturday morning coffee with Claudia, watching Kiera play soccer and run marathons. He also enjoyed coming back from way behind to unexpectedly win a handball game. He thanks his beloved wife for a totally wonderful life. He thanks Kiera for just being herself and is already proud of her future achievements. Thanks to his friends and extended family for the good times, adventures and loyalty. Thank you to the Keck USC hospital physicians, nurses and Hoag Cancer Center. Thank you to the St. Joachim community for their support, prayers and assistance. Tom is survived by his loving wife Claudia, daughter Kiera, brother Mike, sister Patricia, numerous nieces and nephews and friends too numerous to count. He was cremated and his ashes interred at Harbor Lawn Cemetery, Costa Mesa.



