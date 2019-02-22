Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Thomas K. HAMAMOTO Obituary
HAMAMOTO, Thomas K. (88) passed away peacefully on January 17, 2019.He is survived by his loving family; wife, Akiko Hamamoto; children, Darryl T. (Susan Hahn) Hamamoto of OH; Sharon S. (Lance) Kurisaki; grandchildren, Derek Hamamoto of TX, Evan Hamamoto of OH, Kacie and Krista Kurisaki; siblings, Betsy (Sam) Takahashi, Edward (Myrna) Hamamoto and Katie Hamamoto the last two of HI; brother-in-law, Masamizu Kitajima of HI; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.A private service was held on February 17th at Gardena Buddhist Church. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
