HAMAMOTO, Thomas K. (88) passed away peacefully on January 17, 2019.He is survived by his loving family; wife, Akiko Hamamoto; children, Darryl T. (Susan Hahn) Hamamoto of OH; Sharon S. (Lance) Kurisaki; grandchildren, Derek Hamamoto of TX, Evan Hamamoto of OH, Kacie and Krista Kurisaki; siblings, Betsy (Sam) Takahashi, Edward (Myrna) Hamamoto and Katie Hamamoto the last two of HI; brother-in-law, Masamizu Kitajima of HI; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.A private service was held on February 17th at Gardena Buddhist Church. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019